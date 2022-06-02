Six priests professed ‘rambans’

Seven will be consecrated as bishops by Orthodox church

Six priests who had been elected for bishopric in the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church were professed ‘rambans’ (one who leads a monastic life) at the Parumala seminary church on Thursday morning.

Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan Baselius Mar Thoma Mathews III, head of the Orthodox Church, was the chief celebrant on the occasion. Other metropolitans of the Orthodox church were co-celebrants.

The priests are Fr. Abraham Thomas (Abraham Ramban), Fr. P. C. Thomas (Thomas Ramban), Fr. Varghese Joshua (Georghes Ramban), Fr. Vinod George (Geevarghese Ramban), Fr. Reggie Geevarghese (Geevarghese Ramban), Fr. Zachariah Nainan (Zachariah Ramban).

The six priests are among the seven elected for bishopric by the Malankara Syrian Christian Association and they will be consecrated as bishops at the St. Mary's cathedral in Pazhanji, Thrissur, on July 28. The seventh is Kochuparambil Geevarghese Ramban.