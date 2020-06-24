Kerala

Six positive in Idukki

Three have come from other States, three from Kuwait

Six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Wednesday.

A woman who reached Painavu from Delhi along with her husband, a Maniyarankudi resident who returned from Chennai along with her husband and child, a Moolamattom resident who returned from Tamil Nadu and three Kuwait returnees — a Vandiperiyar resident and two Karunapuram residents — are the persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on the day. They were in home quarantine and shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Idukki, and Taluk Hospital, Thodupuzha, after they tested positive.

The number of active cases in the district is 52, sources said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 24, 2020 10:40:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/six-positive-in-idukki/article31908900.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY