Six positive in Idukki

Six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Wednesday.

A woman who reached Painavu from Delhi along with her husband, a Maniyarankudi resident who returned from Chennai along with her husband and child, a Moolamattom resident who returned from Tamil Nadu and three Kuwait returnees — a Vandiperiyar resident and two Karunapuram residents — are the persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on the day. They were in home quarantine and shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Idukki, and Taluk Hospital, Thodupuzha, after they tested positive.

The number of active cases in the district is 52, sources said.