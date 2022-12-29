Six persons arrested on charge of attacking youth at Attukal

December 29, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The City police on Thursday nabbed six persons in connection with the gruesome attack on a youth at Attukal on Wednsday.

The gang members, Biju, alias Panchara Biju, 46, of Kalladimukham; Baiju, alias Kuthi Baiju, 40; Sivakumar, 42; Jayesh, 37; Aneesh, 35; and Babu, alias Inchivila Babu, 58; all hailing from Padasseri, were arrested by the Fort police for their alleged attempt to murder Sarath Kumar, alias Vavachi Sarath of Padasseri on Wednesday.

According to the police, the gang had purportedly attacked Sarath in connection with a long-running feud. The victim, who is a history-sheeter, had allegedly vandalised Sivakumar’s autorickshaw a few hours prior to the attack. A special investigation team managed to apprehend the perpetrators from a hideout near Prasanth Nagar.

Sarath, who sustained grievous injuries on his legs and right shoulder, underwent emergency surgery at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital and was under treatment there, sources said.

The accused persons have all been remanded in judicial custody.