Six people, including couple, arrested with drugs in separate cases in Kerala

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 13, 2022 21:49 IST

The Ayiroor police arrested four people with alleged possession of 96 g of synthetic drug MDMA near Varkala on Tuesday.

The police identified the accused as Muhammed Haneef of Poonthura, Arshad of Kallambalam, Shahin of Perumathura, and Riyad of Njarayikonam. They were apprehended by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) team of the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police.

The gang allegedly sourced the contraband suspected to be worth nearly ₹15 lakh from Andhra Pradesh. After managing to reach Kollam from Bengaluru, they travelled along the coastal road and were headed for Njarayikonam, near Kallambalam, when they were intercepted by the police team.

In another case, Excise officials arrested a couple purportedly with possession of 200 nitrazepam tablets, a hypnotic drug prescribed for relief from anxiety and insomnia, at Chakka.

The accused were identified as Prajin of Chirayinkeezhu and his wife, Darshana of Kollam. Both are final-year nursing students.

