Six NoRKs test positive in Pathanamthitta

Six more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Saturday. With this, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the district has gone up to 170, according to an official bulletin. Those who tested positive on Saturday were a 32-year-old man who came from Saudi Arabia on June 15, a 22-year-old man (Kuwait, June 13), a 35-year-old man (Dubai, June 21), a 27-year-old man (Kuwait, June 16), a 25-year-old woman (Delhi, June 15), and a 41-year-old man (Delhi, June 12).
A total of 171 throat swab samples sent from the district to the virology laboratory in Alappuzha tested negative on Saturday. So far, 269 throat swab samples sent from the district to the virology laboratory tested positive and 12,738 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.
A total of 4,580 persons are quarantined in different parts of the district as on Saturday evening. This included 3,102 people who came from other States, 2,321 from abroad, besides 401 contacts of infected persons.
