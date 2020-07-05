Kerala

Six NoRKs positive in Idukki

Six persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Sunday.

All of them are Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs).

A Pampadumpara resident who came back from United Arab Emirates, two Kamakshy residents who came back from Delhi, a Munnar resident who came back from Mumbai, a Kumaramangalam resident who came back from Pune and a Cheenthalar resident who came back from Mumbai are the persons who were diagnosed with the disease on the day.

There are 47 active cases in the district as of Sunday. As many as 4,189 people are under observation.

In the past four days, 20 NoRKs reached the district, said the District Collector.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2020 9:15:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/six-norks-positive-in-idukki/article31995951.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY