Kerala

Six new cases in Wayanad

Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wayanad district on Tuesday.

A 47-year-old woman and her 22-year-old son from Nenmeni who returned from Maharashtra on June 4; a 27-year-old man from Anappara near Meppadi who returned from Dubai on May 28; a 42-year-old woman from Mananthavady and a 36-year-old woman from Achooranam near Vythiri who returned from Kuwait on May 27, and a 30-year-old man from Rattakolly who returned from Bengaluru on May 29 were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, District Medical Officer R. Renuka said.

The patients were shifted to the District Hospital at Mananthavady, which is the COVID-19 designated hospital in the district. Of the 51 cases reported in the district, 26 have been discharged, she added.

As many as 3,603 persons are under observation.

Coronavirus
Printable version | Jun 10, 2020

