Six new cases registered against Kamaruddin in two days

Six more cases were registered in two days against Manjeswaram MLA M.C. Kamaruddin in a jewellery investment fraud case.
On Monday, the Payyannur police registered cases against the MLA based on complaints by three persons. According to the police, one complainant said Fashion Gold Jewellery, of which the MLA is the chairman, had cheated her of 18 sovereigns of gold and money.
Another allegedly lost ₹2 lakh, while the third complainant said he was defrauded of ₹5.40 lakh and 894.54 gram of gold which he had invested in the company.
CB to take over
The State Crime Branch will take over 12 cases pertaining to the financial fraud from the district Crime Branch.
There are 21 more cases against the MLA in the district.
Meanwhile, CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan said people’s representatives and investors would organise a satyagraha on September 16 at Payyanur and Thalassery against the ‘financial fraud’ committed by the MLA.
