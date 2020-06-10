Kerala

Six new cases in capital district

Physical-distancing caution to contain COVID-19 are thrown to the winds as passengers prepare to board a KSRTC bus in Thiruvananthapuram city on Wednesday.

Four men from Mumbai, a man from Dubai and woman from Chennai

Six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Wednesday.

The patients included five men hailing from Parassala, Kodunganoor, Amaravila, Thalakonam and Moonamoodu and a woman belonging to Balaramapuram, the district administration said.

The male patients from Parassala and Amaravila had returned to Kerala from Mumbai by train on May 28, while the man from Thalakonam had flown in from Dubai on May 29. The female patient had travelled from Chennai by train on June 1.

In all, 1,023 persons were newly placed under COVID-19 surveillance in the district on Wednesday. A total of 526 others completed the observation period without developing symptoms.

As on Wednesday, 14,712 people are under disease surveillance in the district. Of this, 12,790 persons are in home quarantine, 214 in hospitals and 1,708 others in COVID Care Centres. Of the 214 people in hospitals, 36 were admitted on Wednesday with symptoms.

Meanwhile, 148 more persons, including 59 women, entered the State through the interstate border check post at Inchivila.

Thirty-four of the arrivals were from red zone areas, the district administration said. A total of 139 people arrived from Tamil Nadu, six from Karnataka and three from Telangana. In all, 3,944 persons were subjected to tests on Wednesday.

