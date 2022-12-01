Six movies of Hungarian director Bela Tarr to be screened at IFFK

December 01, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

German producer and director Veit Helmer will head the jury for IFFK’s International Competition category

The Hindu Bureau

A scene from the film Harka

Veit Helmer, IFFK jury chairman

Six movies of Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr — winner of the IFFK lifetime achievement award — will be screened during the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK- 2022).

Among this, five movies that invoke philosophical and poetic moorings on human lives are in black and white and The Outsider, a colour reel.

Tarr’s Werckmeister Harmonies and Family Nest discuss how a small change can lead to total chaos within a society. Damnation, written by Tarr along with Lazlo Krasznahorka, and The Man from London, which Tarr co-directed with Agnes Hranitzky, will also be screened during the festival. Tarr’s final movie Turin Horse that depicts the concerns about mankind will also be screened.

Arab Spring movie

Harka, the first film made in Tunisia after the Arab Spring, is another highlight of the festival. The film directed by American filmmaker Lotfy Nathan is based on the life of Mohammed Bouazizi, who took his own life in protest against police harassment during the uprising in Tunisia.

The theme of the film explores the hardships and injustices faced by a poor Tunisian youth who makes a living by selling illegal gas, and the subsequent events which unfold. Harka, which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival this year, has been included under the World Cinema category at the IFFK.

International jury

German producer and director Veit Helmer will head the jury for IFFK’s International Competition category. Greek director Athina Rachel Tsangari, Spanish-Uruguayan GOYA award winning director Alvaro Brechner, Argentinian actor Nahuel Perez Biscayart and Oscar nominated movie Court (2014) director Chaitanya Tamhane comprise the jury members. 

