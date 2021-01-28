Six more PHCs to be upgraded

Number of FHCs in Pathanamthitta will now be 22

In a major boost to the health sector in the district, six more primary health centres (PHCs)will soon be upgraded into the status of family health centres (FHCs). With this, the total number of FHCs in the district will be 22.

The programme, being initiated under the 100 days programme of the State government, envisages offering outpatient service from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., specialty clinics for breathing difficulties and depression, e-health programme and teleconsultation, besides ensuring the services of three doctors and four staff nurses. The PHCs at Mylapra, Naranmoozhi, Telliyoor, Kuttur, Kaviyoor and Seethathodu have been identified for upgrading.

The upgraded centres will make use of the e-Health system, which includes the health information of the entire population in their respective locations. The opening of the telecommunication system will ensure the service of expert doctors to people in remote areas.

The authorities will expend ₹15 lakh from the State Plan Fund or NHM Fund and the balance from the local self-government institutions for each of these centres

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is slated to inaugurate the EMS Cooperative Hospital at Elanthur on Friday. Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac is slated to launch the hospital laboratory during the function, to be presided over by Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran. Health Minister K.K. Shylaja will open the operation theatre, while Anto Antony, MP, will launch the intensive care unit.

The authorities are on the final stages of opening a new outpatient facility at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital at a cost of ₹1 crore.