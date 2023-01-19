Six more new measles cases confirmed in Nadapuram

January 19, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Health department on Thursday confirmed six more new cases of measles in Nadapuram panchayat. With this, the total number of infected persons have reached 32.

As part of preventive measures, the Health department squads conducted intensified door-to-door awareness campaigns covering 640 houses in the area on Thursday. Notices for public awareness were circulated during the visit.

Scientific ways to prevent the spread of the disease were explained to members of various neighbourhood groups. Officials said the awareness activities would be continued on Friday as well to fight the situation and encourage spot vaccination.