ADVERTISEMENT

Six more new measles cases confirmed in Nadapuram

January 19, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

Total number of infected persons reach 32

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department on Thursday confirmed six more new cases of measles in Nadapuram panchayat. With this, the total number of infected persons have reached 32.

As part of preventive measures, the Health department squads conducted intensified door-to-door awareness campaigns covering 640 houses in the area on Thursday. Notices for public awareness were circulated during the visit.

Scientific ways to prevent the spread of the disease were explained to members of various neighbourhood groups. Officials said the awareness activities would be continued on Friday as well to fight the situation and encourage spot vaccination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US