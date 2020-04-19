Six more leave isolation wards in Pathanamthitta

A total of six persons admitted to the hospital isolation wards here got discharged on Sunday, leaving only seven persons at the hospitals in the district as on Sunday evening.

According to an official medical bulletin released by the district administration here on Sunday evening, no fresh case of COVID-19 has been reported from any part of the district for the seventh consecutive day on Sunday.

Moreover, the surveillance teams of the Health Department could not identify any primary or secondary contacts of the infected persons in the district on Sunday too.

So far, a total of 156 persons, that included 11 persons who were cured of COVID-19, have got discharged from the isolation wards of various hospitals in the district. Presently, six persons have been admitted to the isolation ward at Pathanamthitta General Hospital and another one at the District Hospital in Kozhenchery, the bulletin said.

District Collector P.B. Noohu and District Medical Officer A.L.Sheeja said no throat swab sample has been sent from the district to the Virology Laboratory in Alappuzha for clinical examination on Sunday.

Throat swabs

They said, so far, a total of 17 throat swab samples collected from various persons in the district were tested positive while 2,779 samples tested negative for the virus infection.

The Collector said a total of 1,710 persons have been quarantined at their homes in different parts of the district as on Sunday evening. Of them, 92 persons were those who have come from various foreign countries and 1,456 others were those who came from various other States.

As many as 142 primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons have also been placed under home quarantine.

The Collector said the 146 surveillance teams deployed at 14 border points of the district have screened a total of 5,599 persons for fever and the like symptoms of COVID-19 on Sunday. However, none among them was found to be having any symptom of the viral disease, he said.

According to the DMO, the condition of all those who have been quarantined at the hospital isolation wards in the district continues to be stable.