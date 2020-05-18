Kerala

Six more expats from Kollam test positive

Three of them had reportedly tested positive in Abu Dhabi itself

Six more persons from Kollam, all expatriates who travelled on IX-538 Abu Dhabi-Thiruvananthapuram flight on May 16, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Monday. While three of them have been admitted to the Government Medical College, Parippally, others are undergoing treatment at General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

The patients in Kollam, including a 40-year-old person from Chandanathoppe, a 42-year-old from Chirakkara and a 30-year-old from Thrikkaruva, have been quarantined at KILA Centre for Socio-Economic Development, Kottarakara, since May 16 night. Reportedly, some of them underwent rapid testing twice at Abu Dhabi, which is very unusual, and were given permission to fly at the last moment. They were immediately shifted to GMC, Pariapplly, after they revealed the results of rapid test conducted at Abu Dhabi.

The persons who were shifted to medical isolation in Thiruvananthapuram include a 44-year-old from Pathanapuram, a 40-year-old from Ezhukone and a 57-year-old from Parippally. “From the airport, they were shifted straight to the hospital with minor symptoms.”

Asymptomatic

“The three who travelled to Kollam were asymptomatic and their samples were collected after they told officials that they tested positive in the rapid test at Abu Dhabi,” said an official.

With this the total number of COVID-19 patients from Kollam currently undergoing treatment has reached eight.

The Health Department has traced a total of 1,032 primary contacts and 794 secondary contacts of the patients.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 9:01:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/six-more-expats-from-kollam-test-positive/article31616783.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY