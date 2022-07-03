Six more excise staff suspended

Graft in renewing licence to carry toddy from groves

Six more excise officials were suspended from service on the charge of accepting bribes for renewing licence to carry toddy from coconut groves of Chittur.

Deputy Commissioner’s office manager K. Rajendran, preventive officer P. Jayachandran, civil excise officer S. Natesh Kumar, typists K. Revati and M. Vinod, and driver A. Krishnakumar were suspended as they were found prima facie involved in bribery.

A departmental inquiry will be conducted against them. Excise Commissioner S. Ananthakrishnan suspended the officials on the basis of a report by Excise Vigilance chief Mohammed Shafi.

So far, 20 officials were suspended in the bribery case. Fourteen senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner A.A. Nasar, were suspended in May.