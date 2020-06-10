Six more COVID-19 cases in Thrissur

Six more COVID-19 cases, including a 28-year-old dental surgeon at Vadanappally, were reported in the district on Tuesday. In all, 13,293 people are under observation.

The other cases include the 54-year-old husband of a health worker from Oorakam who was tested positive earlier; a 60-year-old woman who is in the contact list of a positive case at Chalakudy; two women from Guruvayur who returned from Delhi on June 5, and a 30-year-old man from Punnayurkulam who returned from Abu Dhabi on May 27.

Meanwhile, the virology lab at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, will function round-the-clock from Wednesday in view of the spiralling of cases. More treatment facilities have also been opened in the district.