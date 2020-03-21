Kerala

Six more COVID-19 cases in Kasaragod

Staff Reporter KASARAGOD 21 March 2020 02:15 IST
Updated: 21 March 2020 02:15 IST

609 persons under observation

The District Health Department has confirmed six more cases of people affected by COVID-19 in the district on Friday.

According to District Medical Officer A.P. Ramdas, three of them are close relatives of a resident of Kalanadu who tested positive for the disease on March 17. They include two women and a two-year-old child. They were admitted to the isolation ward of the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram. Another confirmed case is a man who had travelled in a car with him.

Mr. Ramdas said that the other two confirmed COVID-19 cases are those who arrived from the Gulf. One is a 52-year-old man who arrived from Sharjah via Karipur airport on March 17. The other is a 27-year-old. He arrived from Dubai via Mangalore airport on the March 17.

They have been admitted to the isolation ward of the Kasaragod General Hospital, the DMO said.

With these, a total of 609 persons are under observation for COVID-19 in the district.

While 13 people are in hospitals, the remaining 596 are in home quarantine. Samples of 24 persons have been sent for testing at the virology lab.

