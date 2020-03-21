Kerala

Six more COVID-19 cases in Kasaragod

609 persons under observation

The District Health Department has confirmed six more cases of people affected by COVID-19 in the district on Friday.

According to District Medical Officer A.P. Ramdas, three of them are close relatives of a resident of Kalanadu who tested positive for the disease on March 17. They include two women and a two-year-old child. They were admitted to the isolation ward of the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram. Another confirmed case is a man who had travelled in a car with him.

Mr. Ramdas said that the other two confirmed COVID-19 cases are those who arrived from the Gulf. One is a 52-year-old man who arrived from Sharjah via Karipur airport on March 17. The other is a 27-year-old. He arrived from Dubai via Mangalore airport on the March 17.

They have been admitted to the isolation ward of the Kasaragod General Hospital, the DMO said.

With these, a total of 609 persons are under observation for COVID-19 in the district.

While 13 people are in hospitals, the remaining 596 are in home quarantine. Samples of 24 persons have been sent for testing at the virology lab.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 2:15:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/six-more-covid-19-cases-in-kasaragod/article31123807.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY