Six more cases turn positive in Kasaragod

Six more confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been reported in Kasaragod district on Saturday.

According to the District Health Department, a total of 694 people are under observation in the district in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Of these, 15 were in hospitals and 679 in homes. Two new patients were taken to the hospital. Samples of 41 people have also been sent for testing. Test results of 107 patients are awaited.

Earlier on Friday, six people in the district were confirmed COVID-19. Eight of the confirmed cases are under surveillance in the hospital. A total of 54 people who were in contact with a positive patient have been identified and kept under observation.

Meanwhile, the district administration has released a route map of the person who tested positive on March 19. The Health Department said he arrived at Karipur airport at 7.30 a.m. by the Air India Express flight from Dubai on March 11. He reached Kasaragod at 7 a.m. after travelling by Maveli Express at 9 a.m.

He reached his house in an auto from the railway station. He then visited his brother’s house at Mayapadi. Then he went to Green Star Club, where he played along with the children in the evening on March 13.

Later, he visited a salon at Eriyal and then met his friends at the quarters at Azad Nagar. He went to Eriyal Juma Masjid for prayers and from there to a hotel near Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, an SBI ATM there and in the evening again to Green Star Club.

He also attended a wedding at Manjatadukku on March 14, the Uliyathadukka petrol pump at 10.06 p.m. and the wedding party at Adhur at 11 p.m. On March 15, he attended a wedding ceremony at Manjatadukku. Later on March 16, he attended a house warming ceremony at Kulangara Eriyal at 7 a.m. and at 9 p.m. he went to Kasaragod nursing home.

On March 17, he visited Kasaragod General Hospital and collected the sample. He spent his days in isolation at his brother’s house at Kulangara Ariyal on March 17, 18, and 19. He was diagnosed at 8.30 a.m. on March 19 and was shifted to the isolation ward of Kasaragod General Hospital.