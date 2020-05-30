Six more cases in Thrissur; 11,525 under observation

A 61-year-old man from Mathilakam who returned from Doha on May 9, a 42-year-old woman from Mathilakam who returned from Abu Dhabi on May 7, and four members of a family who came from Chennai were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Thrissur district on Friday.

As many as 29 persons are undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital, Thrissur. In all, 11,525 people are under observation in the district.

Meanwhile, District Collector S. Shanawas warned of strict action against those reaching the district from other States without the requisite passes.

So far, 12,399 expatriates have reached the district. Of them, 1,607 are from abroad, and the rest came from other States.

As many as 795 persons who arrived by ships and flights were sent to institutional quarantine, while 812 persons, including pregnant women and children, were placed in home quarantine.