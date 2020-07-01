Six more cases in Pathanamthitta

Six more Non-Resident Keralites tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases in Pathanamthitta to 186, an official bulletin here said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the district since March 7 is 296, of which 109 have been cured of the disease.

At present 178 patients are undergoing treatment in the district while eight are in hospitals in other districts. There are 18 people with symptoms in isolation wards.

Of this, 84 people are at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, six at the District Hospital, Kozhencherry, three at the General Hospital, Adoor, 69 at the First-line Covid Treatment Centre at Menanthottom Hospital, Ranni, 26 at the First-line Covid Treatment Centre at Archana Hospital, Pandalam, and eight at private hospitals.

A 44-year-old man who came from the United Arab Emirates on June 16, a 29-year-old woman (Delhi, June 18), a 20-year-old youth (Maldova, June 16), a 22-year-old youth (Delhi, June 15), a 29-year-old youth (Kuwait, June 11), and a 30-year-old woman (Kuwait, June 13) are the six persons who tested positive on Wednesday.

Five persons cured of disease were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

As per the bulletin, 5,340 people are in quarantine at Corona Care Centres and houses in the district as on Wednesday evening.