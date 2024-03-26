Six more arrested in connection with attack on CPI(M) workers at Mattannur

March 26, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - KANNUR

The Mattannur police have apprehended six more persons in connection with the alleged brutal attack on three Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] workers at Mattannur Edavelikal, on Tuesday.

This took the total number of arrests in the case to 11. One more person is expected to be taken into custody soon.

On Sunday night, CPI(M) workers Lathish, 36, Sunobh, 35, and Rijil, 30, were allegedly attacked by a group. They are undergoing treatment at AKG Hospital, Kannur.

While the police said that there were no political motives behind the attack, the CPI(M) accused RSS of orchestrating it.

Meanwhile, the police seized a bike believed to have been used by the assailants. In addition, another bike and a car were taken into custody for further examination.

District Police Chief (Kannur) Ajith Kumar and Assistant Commissioner of Police K.V. Venugopal led the police team in the extensive investigation at the crime scene.

