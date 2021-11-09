Six months more needed for full vaccination in Ernakulam

Around 1.4 lakh could not receive the first dose when the authorities were administering the first dose to the target population by the first week of October.

09 November 2021 15:25 IST

2.6 lakh persons missed their schedule after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2

A minimum of six months is required to fully vaccinate the target population in Ernakulam, as around 2.6 lakh persons had missed their schedule for first and second doses after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Around 1.4 lakh could not receive the first dose when the authorities declared that they had administered the first dose to the target population by the first week of October. About 1.2 lakh persons could not receive their second dose after they tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 at the time of receiving their second dose, according to estimates by the Health Department.

“The vaccine is provided after three months of testing positive for SARS-CoV-2. We may need at least six months to vaccinate the first and second doses for persons figuring in the above categories,” said M.G. Sivadas, district nodal officer for vaccination.

The declaration of having achieved 100% target in administering the first dose was made in the first week of October without including the nearly 1.4 lakh persons, who could not receive it after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2. The vaccination for those who missed the first dose had started and it would take at least three months to complete the process. Similarly, the vaccination of those who missed the second dose would take another three months.

The official records showed that around 66% of the target population in the district had received the second dose. Dr. Sivadas said that Ernakulam was on top of the list of districts in administering the second dose. The target population (between 18 years and 60 years) in the district was around 29.68 lakh.

The Health Department stated that it required enhanced support from the local bodies to speed up the process of administering the second dose to the target population. The process had slowed down compared to the pace in providing the first dose. The local bodies had then worked jointly with the health officials by identifying the target population and organising vaccination camps.

Despite the efforts, around 1,000 persons in the district were found not willing to take a COVID-19 vaccine for various reasons. The number was higher in the age category of above 60, the officials said.