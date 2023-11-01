Six months after translocation of Arikompan, people now sleep peacefully in Chinnakkanal

November 01, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - IDUKKI

Six months after the translocation of wild tusker Arikompan from Chinnakkanal, no incidents of human death or injury due to wild elephant attacks have been reported. The Forest Department claims that it was one of the major successful translocation initiatives it has undertaken so far.

Arikompan used to regularly raids ration shops and homes and eat provisions, causing sleepless nights to people in Chinnkakanal and Santhanpara panchayats in Idukki and triggering protests by the local people.

The wild tusker was captured from Cement Palam near Chinnakkanal in Munnar on April 29 and translocated to the Periyar Tiger Reserve on April 30. After the translocation, the tusker moved to Meghamalai in Tamil Nadu, returned to Thekkady, and moved to Lower Camp in Tamil Nadu. After triggering panic among residents in Cumbum, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department captured the tusker on June 5 and released it to the Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve.

High Range Circle Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Arun R.S. said that the Forest Department considers it a successful translocation operation.

“Arikompan’s habit of raiding homes and shops was the major reason for its translocation. The tusker has now been absorbed into the new habitat at Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, said the official.

Devikulam range officer P. V. Vegi said that after the translocation of Arikompan, nearly 99% of wild elephant attack-related complaints were solved under the Devikulam forest range in Munnar.

“Before the translocation, we received complaints daily over the destruction of homes and shops, and it was a major headache to the department,” said Mr. Vegi.

Elephant expert P. S. Essa said that considering the present situation, it is one of the most successful translocations by the Kerala Forest Department.

“Now, the tusker is far away from his original home, and in the present situation, it cannot make an attempt to return to its original habitat,” said Dr Essa.

Chinnkkanal land protection movement committee member and a farmer in Singukandam, P. N. Sunil, said that the stoppage of wild elephant deaths and attack cases showed the people’s demand was correct. “Now nearly 20 wild elephants are roaming in the Chinnakkanal area, but no house or people being attacked incidents are being reported,” said Mr Sunil.