ADVERTISEMENT

Six mobile courts to be converted to regular first class magistrate courts

Published - September 18, 2024 08:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to convert six mobile courts as regular judicial first class magistrate courts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mobile courts in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur will be converted as regular judicial first class magistrate courts and 21 new posts would also be created for the same

The State Cabinet has also approved a recommendation of the Department of Economics and Statistics to conduct a Family Budget Survey to prepare a new consumer price index, with 2023-24 as the base year.

The new consumer price index is being prepared in connection with the wage revision of those workers who come within the ambit of the Minimum Wages Act of 1948

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US