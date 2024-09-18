Six mobile courts to be converted to regular first class magistrate courts

The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to convert six mobile courts as regular judicial first class magistrate courts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mobile courts in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur will be converted as regular judicial first class magistrate courts and 21 new posts would also be created for the same

The State Cabinet has also approved a recommendation of the Department of Economics and Statistics to conduct a Family Budget Survey to prepare a new consumer price index, with 2023-24 as the base year.

The new consumer price index is being prepared in connection with the wage revision of those workers who come within the ambit of the Minimum Wages Act of 1948

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.