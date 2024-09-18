GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six mobile courts to be converted to regular first class magistrate courts

Published - September 18, 2024 08:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to convert six mobile courts as regular judicial first class magistrate courts.

The mobile courts in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur will be converted as regular judicial first class magistrate courts and 21 new posts would also be created for the same

The State Cabinet has also approved a recommendation of the Department of Economics and Statistics to conduct a Family Budget Survey to prepare a new consumer price index, with 2023-24 as the base year.

The new consumer price index is being prepared in connection with the wage revision of those workers who come within the ambit of the Minimum Wages Act of 1948

Published - September 18, 2024 08:34 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.