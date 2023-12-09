HamberMenu
Six-member illicit liquor racket held; arrested include actor, music director  

Gang was making illicit liquor in the guise of running a hotel near Gokulam School, Peringottukara

December 09, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A six-member illicit liquor racket, including a music director and a film actor, which allegedly has distribution network across Kerala, was busted at Peringottukara, near here, on Saturday.

The gang was making illicit liquor in the guise of running a hotel near Gokulam School, Peringottukara.

Anoop Kumar, 44, of Muriyad, who has reportedly acted in a few movies; Sherin Mathew, 37, of Kallur; Panikkassery Prajeesh, 34, of Chirakkal, who is reportedly a music director; Reji, 55, of Kottayam; Robin, 47, of Achankunnu; and Melvin Gomus, 44, of Mayyanad; were arrested in this connection.

The excise sleuths conducted the raid allegedly following a tip-off that illicit liquor is being made at the centre eyeing the Christmas -New Year market.

The excise team members, who disguised themselves as hotel workers, tracked the functioning of the gang. The excise team seized 1,070 litres of illicit liquor stocked in bottles and tins, and equipment to make the liquor.

Anoop Kumar has taken the hotel on rent. Spirit for making the illicit liquor was allegedly sourced from Bengaluru.

“One litre liquor for the price of half litre” was their tagline. They used to distribute the liquor as per order. Anoop Kumar used to distribute the liquor. If caught, he used to escape in the disguise of a human rights activist.

