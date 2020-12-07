Six-member gang arrested for dacoity

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 December 2020 00:10 IST

The City police on Sunday arrested six Tamil Nadu natives for armed dacoity of cash and valuables from a house near East Fort.

The Fort police identified the accused as Parthipan, 28, of Dharmapuri, Prasad, 27, Suresh Kumar, 37, Ravi Chandran, 40, Karthi, 32, and Satheesh Kumar, 26, all of who hailed from Salem.

The gang has been accused of breaking into complainant Hariharan’s house in 2nd Puthen Street a day ago and fleeing away with several valuables.

The crime was purportedly orchestrated by Parthipan and Prasad who roped in a quotation gang comprising the other accused apparently to recover losses they incurred at the share market.

After arriving in a luxury car that flew the flag of a political party, the gang allegedly broke into the house and wielded weapons to coerce the family into surrendering their valuables. In addition to cash, mobile phone and passports, the gang also purportedly stole signed cheques and stamp papers.

Having been alerted of the crime, the Fort police intercepted the vehicle and overpowered the gang.