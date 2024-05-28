Six lives lost as rain wreaks havoc in many parts of Kerala

After a brief hiatus, rain triggered by a cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu intensified across Kerala, wreaking havoc and causing severe waterlogging in many places in the State on Tuesday.

The heavy rain that pounded Kochi city on Monday night and Tuesday morning left low-lying areas and key arterial roads near Infopark inundated, throwing life out of gear and creating hours-long traffic snarls throughout the day.

The rain gauge set up at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) recorded around 103 mm of rain in just one hour on Tuesday morning. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not confirmed any cloudburst in the State. Recording 100 mm of rain in an hour is classified as a cloudburst event.

Landslip

The heavy rain pounding various parts of Kottayam since Sunday triggered a landslip in the Bharananganam village, damaging seven houses, according to preliminary reports. No causality has been reported in the landslip, but widespread crop damage has been reported.

Meanwhile, six people have lost their lives in connection with various rain-related incidents in the State.

In Thiruvananthapuram, a traditional fisherman died after when a fishing vessel capsized in the Muthalapozhi harbour area following rough sea. The deceased has been identified as John, 64, a native of Kadinakulam in the district. The fishing vessel was ferrying four fishermen and three of them were rescued by local residents.

In another boat capsize incident at the same place, a fishermen who jumped into the sea was rescued by other fishermen.

Rajan, 57, of Pambar, near Marayoor, in Idukki died after falling into a river while catching fish.

Drown in rivers

Ashokan, 56, of Aruvikkara in Thiruvananthapuram; Sinan,14, of Kanhangad, and Eldose, 15, a Class 10 student at Perumbavoor drowned in rivers.

A 31-year-old man, Aravind of Mavelikara, died after being trapped under an uprooted coconut tree.

In the wake of heavy rainfall, the respective district administrations have banned the entry of tourists into tourist places such as Ponmudi in Thiruvananthapuram and Ela Veezha Poonchira in Kottayam.

Night traffic ban

Night traffic along the Erattupetta-Wagamon route has been banned following landslips in some areas. A portion of a hill adjacent to the famous Bali mandapam at Papanasam in Varkala caved in in the heavy rain. An uprooted tree fell on a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus at Thoppumpady in Kochi. However, no one sustained injuries in the incident.

Dam shutters opened

Four shutters of the Malankara Dam in Idukki and shutters of the Aruvikkara Dam in the capital have been raised following heavy rain, according to district authorities.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for four districts — Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam — warning of very heavy rainfall, and a yellow alert for four districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki and Thrissur — on Wednesday, warning of isolated heavy rain.

Though the southwest monsoon has reached near the Comorin area in the Arabian Sea and is likely to reach Kerala within two or three days, the present spell is triggered by the cyclonic circulation and remnants of the cyclone storm Remal in the Bay of Bengal.

A weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Tuesday stated that the conditions continue to be favourable for southwest monsoon onset over Kerala during the next 3-4 days. The conditions are favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of the South Arabian Sea, the remaining parts of the Maldives and Comorin area, and some parts of the Lakshadweep area and Kerala.