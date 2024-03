March 21, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KOCHI

Six lawyers of the Kerala High Court will be sworn in as judges on Friday. The President issued the warrant of appointment for M.A. Abdul Hakhim, V.M. Syam Kumar, Harisankar V. Menon, S. Manu, S. Easwaran Subramani and P.M. Manoj (from top let in clockwise direction) on Thursday. The judges will be sworn in at a function to be held at the Kerala High Court at 3.30 p.m.

