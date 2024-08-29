ADVERTISEMENT

Six lakh cashew sachets to be included in Onam kit 

Published - August 29, 2024 11:40 am IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Works to prepare cashew sachets to be incorporated in the Onam kit are progressing in the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) factories and consignments are expected to reach various districts by first week of September.

KSCDC has engaged over thousand labourers for the work in its Ayathil and Kayamkulam factories to meet the deadline. Cashew sachets of 50 gm each will be prepared for a total of six lakh families.

This is the first major consignment of the KSCDC after the corporation’s nuts were named ‘Kerala Cashews’. All, including labourers, staff and officials are involved in the process and chairperson S. Jayamohan visited both the factories to assess the progress.

The Kerala State Cashew Workers Apex Industrial Cooperative Society (Capex) has already despatched consignments to Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts. Both the KSCDC and Capex will be marketing drum roasted cashew, a product processed in the traditional method, during the festival season.

The product will be available at co-operative bank stores, police canteens, Supplyco, Consumerfed, factory outlets and other private franchises. Factories run by the KSCDC and Capex had despatched around six lakh cashew sachets to Supplyco centres across the State last year.

