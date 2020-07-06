Six KSRTC depots closed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 July 2020 23:38 IST

Newly launched relay, BoND services suspended

The triple lockdown imposed on the Corporation limits from Monday affected the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) services, with Thiruvananthapuram Central, the hub of the bus operations, and six KSRTC depots remaining closed.

The schedules from Thiruvananthapuram Central at Thampanoor, including those plying to other districts, came to a halt from 6 a.m. as public transport is banned as part of the containment strategy.

The newly launched hourly relay services for long distance passengers up to and from Thrissur operated from Kollam to Alappuzha.

Advertising

Advertising

Although the KSRTC operated inter-district services from bus depots outside the city Corporation limits, the patronage was less for schedules along the NH and M.C. Road as the government offices in the State capital had been shut. The buses that came from Kollam ended their journey at Attingal and those that came via the M.C. Road at the Venjaramoodu bus station.

Private buses keep off

In addition to Thiruvananthapuram city, the bus depots at Peroorkada, Vikas Bhavan, Pappanamcode and Vizhinjam were closed due to triple lockdown. Vellanad bus depot in the district had been closed from Saturday as it falls under the containment zone.

The Bus on Demand (BoND) non-stop services from Neyyattinkara to the capital, launched on Friday, have been suspended and will resume after the triple lockdown is lifted. The 100-odd private buses operating in the city limits also stayed off the roads.

Rail station, airport

The KSRTC also operated 28 buses for those who came in four trains in Thiruvananthapuram Central and 18 buses for those who landed in three flights in the airport on Monday as per the request of the district administration, he said.