Six injured in accident

September 17, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Six people were injured in a collision that involved three vehicles near Vithura on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Chennanpara around 2.45 p.m. when the driver of a jeep attempted to overtake a car while negotiating a curve. Both vehicles were coming towards Vithura. The jeep went on to collide with a pick-up van that came from the opposite direction. The car rammed into the other vehicles despite the driver applying sudden brake.

The passengers of the pick-up van and the jeep sustained injuries in the mishap. They were soon rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital here. The condition of two of the passengers remains critical, the police said.

