HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Six injured in accident

September 17, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Six people were injured in a collision that involved three vehicles near Vithura on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Chennanpara around 2.45 p.m. when the driver of a jeep attempted to overtake a car while negotiating a curve. Both vehicles were coming towards Vithura. The jeep went on to collide with a pick-up van that came from the opposite direction. The car rammed into the other vehicles despite the driver applying sudden brake.

The passengers of the pick-up van and the jeep sustained injuries in the mishap. They were soon rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital here. The condition of two of the passengers remains critical, the police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.