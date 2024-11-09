ADVERTISEMENT

Six injured as two cars collide head-on near Kazhakuttam

Published - November 09, 2024 08:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Six people were injured after two cars collided head-on near Kazhakuttam on Saturday.

The incident occurred outside the KINFRA Film and Video Park along the Kazhakuttam-Venjaramoodu route at Chanthavila around 6.30 a.m. when a group of five people were headed to Adoor from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport met with the accident involving another car, driven by a woman, that came from the opposite direction.

The woman is suspected to have dozed off, leading to the collision. Both cars were completely damaged and had to be removed from the road to restore traffic along the route.

While four people, identified as Anchal native Akhil and Jaanamma, Sini, Stephy of Adoor, were admitted to a private hospital in Venjaramoodu, the two others were taken to a private hospital in Kazhakuttam with minor injuries. The condition of one person remained critical, the police said.

