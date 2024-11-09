 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six injured as two cars collide head-on near Kazhakuttam

Published - November 09, 2024 08:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Six people were injured after two cars collided head-on near Kazhakuttam on Saturday.

The incident occurred outside the KINFRA Film and Video Park along the Kazhakuttam-Venjaramoodu route at Chanthavila around 6.30 a.m. when a group of five people were headed to Adoor from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport met with the accident involving another car, driven by a woman, that came from the opposite direction.

The woman is suspected to have dozed off, leading to the collision. Both cars were completely damaged and had to be removed from the road to restore traffic along the route.

While four people, identified as Anchal native Akhil and Jaanamma, Sini, Stephy of Adoor, were admitted to a private hospital in Venjaramoodu, the two others were taken to a private hospital in Kazhakuttam with minor injuries. The condition of one person remained critical, the police said.

Published - November 09, 2024 08:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.