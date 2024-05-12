Six including two prime accused held in Akhil murder case

The Thiruvananthapuram City police have apprehended six persons in connection with the brutal murder of 26-year old Akhil in Karamana.

Having deployed multiple teams to nab the perpetrators in the sensational case, the police have caught almost all of the accused involved in the murder.

According to the Karamana police, those arrested include the prime accused Akhil alias Appu and Vineeth Raj, who were allegedly directly involved in the murder.

While Akhil was nabbed from a hideout in Tamil Nadu late Saturday, Vineeth was apprehended from Rajaji Nagar in the city on Sunday. Another accused, Sumesh, who also had a direct role in the crime, continues to be on the run.

The police had earlier arrested Aneesh, Harilal, Kiran and Kiran Krishna. While Aneesh had driven the car used by the perpetrators, the others were purportedly involved in the conspiracy. Some had even abetted the escape of the main accused, official sources said.

The accused persons, all habitual offenders, are known to figure in ‘rowdy lists’ maintained at various police stations. Almost all of the accused, except Kiran, were allegedly involved in the gruesome murder of Konchiravila native Ananthu Gireesh in 2019. They had come out on bail a few months ago. The police are contemplating approaching the court to cancel the bail granted to the gang members.

The Karamana police attributed Akhil’s murder to an altercation he had with the key accused persons at a bar two weeks ago. A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

While seven persons are learnt to have involvement in the crime, the police have been investigating the possible role of more persons.