Six hurt as car hits them

Alappuzha

10 March 2020 23:30 IST

Four of them Plus Two students

Six people, including four Plus Two students, were injured when a speeding car, driven by a person under the influence of alcohol, hit them at Poochakkal, near here, on Tuesday.

The injured have been identified as Anagha, 17, Chandana, 17, Saghi, 17, all students of Sree Narayana Higher Secondary School, Sreekandeswaram; Archana, 17, a student of NSS Higher Secondary School, Thrichattukulam; Aneesh, 36, and his three-year-old son Vedav, on a motorbike.

All the injured hail from Panavally grama panchayat. Besides, car driver Anand Mudoyil and co-passenger Manoj sustained injuries in the accident. All the eight injured were admitted to various hospitals in Ernakulam and Kottayam.

Advertising

Advertising

Inebriated condition

The police said the driver and Manoj were in an inebriated condition at the time of the accident.

The accident happened near Palliveli Junction on Poochakkal-Thaliyaparampu Road around 2.20 p.m. The car first hit the motorbike of Aneesh.

It then hit three students Anagha, Chandana and Saghi, who were returning after attending the examination. Before the vehicle hit a tree and came to a halt, it knocked down Archana, returning home from school on a bicycle.

The Poochakkal police have registered a case under section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code and 185 (Driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs) of the Motor Vehicles Act.