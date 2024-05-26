ADVERTISEMENT

Six held with 15 kg of ganja

Published - May 26, 2024 07:26 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Sunday arrested six persons and seized 15 kg of ganja from Chengannur in Alappuzha.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested were identified as Kiran alias Keeri (24) of Chengannur, Sangeeth alias Sanju (29) of Chengannur, Amal Raghu (28) of Kidagoor in Pathanamthitta, Sujith (29) of Chengannur, Sandeep (26) of Chengannur and Sreejith alias Kannan (31) of Chengannur.

They were nabbed in a joint operation carried out by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and Chengannur police.

Officials said the accused brought the drug from Odisha on a car. According to the police, both Kiran and Sangeeth were history sheeters and the other four were their accomplices.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US