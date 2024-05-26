GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six held with 15 kg of ganja

Published - May 26, 2024 07:26 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Sunday arrested six persons and seized 15 kg of ganja from Chengannur in Alappuzha.

The arrested were identified as Kiran alias Keeri (24) of Chengannur, Sangeeth alias Sanju (29) of Chengannur, Amal Raghu (28) of Kidagoor in Pathanamthitta, Sujith (29) of Chengannur, Sandeep (26) of Chengannur and Sreejith alias Kannan (31) of Chengannur.

They were nabbed in a joint operation carried out by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and Chengannur police.

Officials said the accused brought the drug from Odisha on a car. According to the police, both Kiran and Sangeeth were history sheeters and the other four were their accomplices.

