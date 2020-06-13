Kerala

Six held on charge of crossing Muthanga border with fake documents

The Sulthan Bathery police arrested six persons, including two women, on Saturday for crossing the Muthanga inter-State check-post on the Kerala-Karnataka border with fabricated documents.

The arrested were identified as Rishad, 35, and Fathimath Shakira, 29, of Veerajpet in Kodagu district; Aboobecker Siddhique, 33, Muhammad Ubaib, 25, and Shahul Ameer, 30, of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka; and Sharafunnisa, 21, of Perambra in Kozhikode district. They were arrested while crossing the border in a car, Police Department sources said.

They were travelling to a relative’s house at Perambra through the Muthanga check-post after allegedly morphing a pass issued for a man at Iritty in Kannur district a few days ago, sources said.

During interrogation, they told the police that the fabricated documents were made by some Malayalees in Virajpet town.

They were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, sources said. Later, they were sent back to Karnataka.

