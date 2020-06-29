Six held for clash at Puthenthope

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 June 2020 23:18 IST

Two gang leaders injured

The Kadinamkulam police on Monday arrested six people in connection with a clash among rival gangs that left two people injured in Puthenthope, near Kazhakuttom, on Sunday night.

Shiyas, 35, of Chirakkal sustained serious injuries after he was allegedly hacked by Shaji, 37, of Chirakkal in the clash that took place around 9.30 p.m. on Sunday. The incident is believed to be part of an ongoing feud among the gangs led by the duo in the region.

Following the incident, Shiyas was admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, while Shaji, who also sustained minor injuries, was hospitalised in the Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital. Soon after the clash, a car that belonged to Shaji’s associate Shine and was parked on the former’s house compound was set ablaze by unidentified persons.

Based on two complaints submitted by the gangs, the police recorded the arrests of Shaji, his associates Shine, Kumar, Ajayan, and Shiyas and his friend Kochi Shaji, all hailing from the same locality.

According to Attingal Dy.SP. S.Y. Suresh, the clash is linked to an incident that had taken place at the Puthenthope primary health centre three weeks ago when Shiyas was handed over to the police for purportedly committing an offence.