HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six hectares of forest gutted in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary

‘Close to 100 Forest department staff and 12 members of Fire and Rescue Services took nearly four hours to douse the fire’

February 25, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Fire and Rescue Services personnel and Forest staff dousing a forest fire that broke out near Odappallam area in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel and Forest staff dousing a forest fire that broke out near Odappallam area in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Close to six hectares of forest have been destroyed in a fire in Sulthan Bathery Forest Range under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday noon.

Accumulation of fuels like dried bamboo pods, high temperatures, heavy wind, and withered undergrowth reportedly caused the fire to spread.

Accumulation of fuels like dried bamboo pods, high temperatures, heavy wind, and withered undergrowth reportedly caused the fire to spread. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The incident was reported around 12.30 p.m. on the day near a tribal hamlet at Puthuveedu near Odappallam under the Naikkatty section of the forest, Warden Abdul Assis told The Hindu.

However, the timely intervention of Forest officials and personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services prevented the fire from spreading, he said.

Close to 100 Forest department staff members, including forest watchers, and 12 members of the Fire and Rescue Services took nearly four hours to douse the fire, P. Nidheesh Kumar, station officer, Fire and Rescue Services station, Sulthan Bathery, said.

Accumulation of fuels like dried bamboo pods after the massive blooming of the plant a few years ago, high temperatures owing to the dearth of summer rain, heavy wind, and withered undergrowth, caused the fire to spread rapidly, he said.

The officials managed to bring the fire under control by around 4.30 p.m. by pumping water with three fire tender machines and using manual fire beaters, he said.

It was reported that lower mammals and reptiles sustained injuries in the fire.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.