Six forest officials suspended on charge of foisting false poaching case against tribal youth

The High Range Circle Chief Forest Conservator has suspended six forest officials under the Kizhukanam forest section in the Idukki Wildlife Sanctuary for slapping a false poaching case on a tribal youth. The suspended officials are section forest officer Anikumar V.; beat forest officers Lenin V.C. and Shijiraj N.; senior grade driver Jimmy Joseph; and forest watchers Mohanan K.N. and Jayakumar K.T.

Sarin Sajimon, a resident of Valakode, was arrested on September 20 for allegedly trying to sell wild meat. After the arrest, the youth’s family members and tribal forums filed a complaint with higher officials. Mr. Anilkumar had led forest officials to the wild meat allegedly hidden in the autorickshaw of the youth, Chief Forest Conservator Arun R.S. said in the suspension order.

The Idukki range officer had refused to sign the crime scene report (mahazar) of the case, citing irregularities. The case then progressed under the supervision of Idukki Wildlife Warden B. Rahul, an intervention that has been termed illegal.

Serious lapses

A further probe by Chief Forest Conservator, Vigilance, revealed that Mr. Anilkumar had kept the meat in the youth’s autorickshaw on the sly and arrested him. The statements by the forest officials sought to mislead the probe. Serious lapses were found on the part of the officials, said the suspension order.

After the arrest of the youth, his parents staged a hunger strike demanding action against the officials. Following the protest, the Forest Minister transferred the Idukki Wildlife Warden to Thiruvananthapuram, and the forest officer was transferred to the Periyar Tiger Reserve. A senior Forest department official said strict action would be recommended against the Idukki Wildlife Warden for the ‘illegal intervention to hoist a false poaching case.’

Tribal action committee chairman P.N. Mohanan said the false poaching case was filed under the direction of the Idukki Wildlife Warden. " We will move court against the warden and other officials concerned," said Mr. Mohanan.

Following the suspension order, the family ended the hunger strike. Mr. Saji is a graduate and is trying for a government job. He is already on two PSC rank lists.