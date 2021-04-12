Six districts on yellow alert this week

State has received 18% excess rainfall till April 12

Summer heat is expected to take a break in several districts this week with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall till Friday.

The IMD has put six districts on yellow alert, given the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall. Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram are on yellow alert from Wednesday to Friday, Thrissur on Thursday and Friday, Kozhikode on Wednesday and Wayanad from Tuesday to Friday.

All the other districts can expect light to moderate rainfall till Friday, a Monday evening weather update from the weather agency said.

Thunderstorms

One or two places in the State are also likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds with speeds touching 30-40 kmph till Friday, the IMD said.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday, Angadippuram in Malappuram received 7 cm rain and Punalur, 6 cm. Vaikom and Ernakulam south received 5 cm each.

So far this summer (from March 1 to April 12), the State has received 18% excess rainfall, which in IMD parlance falls in the ‘normal’ range. Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta districts have reported a ‘large excess,’ indicating that the percentage departure is above 60%. Thrissur and Wayanad have recorded deficient rainfall.