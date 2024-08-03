Six districts on yellow alert on August 4

Kerala is likely to receive isolated heavy rain for the next five days, triggered by a deep depression and an offshore trough along the west coast of India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for six districts — Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod — on August 4 warning of isolated heavy rains.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on August 3, Saturday, the depression over north Jharkhand and neighbourhood intensified into a deep depression, lay centered over southwest Bihar and adjoining northwest Jharkhand on Saturday morning, about 50 km northeast of Daltonganj (Jharkhand), 60 km south-southeast of Dehri (Bihar), and 140 km east-southeast of Churk (Uttar Pradesh).

It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards across northwest Jharkhand, southwest Bihar, southeast Uttar Pradesh, and east Madhya Pradesh during the next 48 hours. A low pressure area also formed over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood. It is likely to move nearly westward during the next 24 hours. An off-shore trough persists along the south-central Gujarat and central Kerala coasts.

Under the influence of the system, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely to occur in Kerala and Mahe during the next five days, said the bulletin.

