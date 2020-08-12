Six deaths and 1,212 fresh cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

12 August 2020 20:41 IST

Downtrend in coastal clusters: CM

Kerala’s cumulative COVID-19 case burden rose to 38,144 after the State reported 1,212 fresh cases and 880 recoveries on Wednesday.

Of the 1,212 new cases, 1,097 are locally acquired infections, including that of 22 health-care workers. In 45 cases, the source of infection could not be ascertained.

Six deaths — two in Kasaragod, one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Idukki and Kottayam — take the toll to 126.

While the cumulative case burden is 38,144, the number of patients currently undergoing treatment is 13,045. The number of those who recovered from the disease till date is 24,926.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram again retains top slot with the maximum number of fresh cases. Disease transmission is steadily on the rise here with the district reporting 266 cases, of which all except two are locally acquired infections. Malappuram reported 261 cases, of which 237 were due to local transmission.

Among other districts Ernakulam 121, Alappuzha 118, Palakkad 81, Kozhikode 93, Kottayam 76, Kasaragod 68, Idukki 42, Kannur 31, Thrissur 19, Pathanamthitta 19, Wayanad 12 and Kollam 5.

Briefing the media here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that with the disease transmission in the coastal clusters in Thiruvananthapuram showing a downtrend, more relaxations would be allowed in the containment zone. However, in another coastal cluster at Chellanam in Ernakulam, after a brief respite, cases were again on the rise.

He said that women fish vendors who buy fish from wholesale trading centres would be tested for COVID-19, before they would be allowed to sell fish.

One of the rescue volunteers who had taken part in the relief activities at Meppady in Wayanad had tested positive, following which the entire team of volunteers as well as officials were quarantined.

Similarly, a driver who had been to Pettimudy with a media team had also tested positive and it could not be ascertained how he had contracted the infection. A total of 26 persons, including media persons, were currently on quarantine and undergoing testing, Mr. Vijayan said.

He said that anyone can contract COVID-19 from anywhere and hence people, especially those who have increased social interactions, should take additional precautions.

A medical team of the Health Department was working alongside the rescue team at Rajamala, he said.

The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 28,664. The number of hotspots in the State is 540.