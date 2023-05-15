ADVERTISEMENT

Six-day maths camp in capital

May 15, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Digital University Kerala (DUK) Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath inaugurated a six-day NuMaTS (Nurturing Mathematics Talent in Students) residential camp organised by SCERT Kerala at Government GV Raja Higher Secondary School in Mylom, Aruvikkara, on Monday.

Aruvikkara grama panchayat welfare standing committee chairperson Mariyakutty presided over the inaugural ceremony. SCERT Kerala director Jayaprakash R.S. and former Kerala University professor E. Krishnan also spoke. The camp will conclude on May 20.

