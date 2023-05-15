HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six-day maths camp in capital

May 15, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Digital University Kerala (DUK) Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath inaugurated a six-day NuMaTS (Nurturing Mathematics Talent in Students) residential camp organised by SCERT Kerala at Government GV Raja Higher Secondary School in Mylom, Aruvikkara, on Monday.

Aruvikkara grama panchayat welfare standing committee chairperson Mariyakutty presided over the inaugural ceremony. SCERT Kerala director Jayaprakash R.S. and former Kerala University professor E. Krishnan also spoke. The camp will conclude on May 20.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.