Six cases in Thrissur, five in Kozhikode

Six more COVID-19 cases were reported from Thrissur district on Thursday. Of the new cases, three patients arrived from Kuwait, one from Dubai and two from Gujarat.

As many as 12,604 people are under observation and 131 persons are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.Twenty-two patients, including 18 at the Government Medical College Hospital and four at the Irinjalakuda taluk hospital, recovered from the disease on Thursday.

A chartered flight arranged by T.N. Prathapan, MP, for Non-Resident Indians in the UAE reached the Kochi airport on Thursday with 215 passengers.

There were 150 people from Thrissur in the flight. The flight was arranged as part of ‘Athijeevanam MP’s Pravasi Care’ project with the joint support of Pravasi Care UAE Chapter and Thrissur District INCAS (Indian Cultural and Arts Society) Committee in Dubai.

The Indian Association at Ras Al Khaimah and INCAS UAE also supported the project. “We are trying for permission for one more flight from the UAE at the end of this month,” said Mr. Prathapan.

In Kozhikode

Five more persons were declared positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Thursday, even as one person recovered from the infection.

According to a release by District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, the COVID-19 patients are from Feroke, Thuneri, Moodadi, Chelannur, and Chelavur. Two of them had returned from Dubai, one each from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and another from Odisha. The recovered patient is a 46-year-old woman from Koduvally, who had been at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. There are 101 active COVID-19 cases in the district at present.

The number of people under observation is 11,716, among whom 4,233 are expatriates.

(With inputs from Kozhikode bureau)